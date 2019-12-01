|
|
Gene Joseph Rogers, Sr.
1932 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
Gene Joseph Rogers, Sr., age 87, of Pass Christian, passed away on November 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Rogers; his mother, Arcelle Ladner; a twin brother, Eugene "Nonnie" Rogers; and a sister, Helen Ague.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Rogers; his children, Gene Rogers, Jr. (Tina), Jim Rogers, Elizabeth Rogers Calloway, David Rogers, Joseph Rogers, Christina Ladner (Kirk), and Lindsey Fowler (J.C.); his siblings, Katherine Johnston, Josie Suber, and Aline Marshall; 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; his loving companion "Boomer" and numerous other relatives and friends.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired from Butch Oustalet Automotive Group after 32 years as a salesman. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr Leach Council 4472. He was a longtime member of the St. Paul Carnival Association and served as King Christian in 1972. He served the City of Pass Christian as an Alderman-at-Large for 12 years and he enjoyed fishing, throwing his shrimp net, and discussing politics.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 am – 12 pm at St. Paul Chapel in Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 pm in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Holy Family Catholic Church, 22342 Evangeline Rd., Pass Christian, MS 39571.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 1, 2019