Genny Baggett Walker Friesner
June 29, 1932 - July 1, 2020
Biloxi
Genny Baggett Walker Friesner, born on June 29, 1932, she died on July 1, 2020, two days after her 88th birthday. Our precious mother has died of complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Mother was born Genevieve Ione Johnson, the daughter of the late Frank Leslie Johnson and Lera Elona Warren Johnson. Mother was born in Long Beach, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Earl Walker, Sr. and Harold Lee Friesner, Sr.; brother, Lee Warren Johnson of Mobile, Alabama; sister, Doris Johnson Anderson of Huntsville, Alabama; brother, Bobby Winfield Johnson of Mobile; sisters-in-law, Frances Weldy Johnson and Ruth Marvin Johnson, both of Mobile.
She is survived by one brother, Walter Louis Johnson of Mobile; three children, Grady Bruce Leslie Baggett (Cynthia) of Rock Hill, S.C., Coleen Ione Baggett Tucker (Harley, deceased) of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Victoria Ann Baggett Wilkinson (Bill) of Biloxi; two grandchildren, Grady Elmore Baggett (Courtney), and twin brother, Knox Johnson Baggett (Cheryl); four great-grandchildren, Grady Wilson Baggett & his sister, Sonnie Elizabeth Baggett (children of Grady & Courtney), and Macie Louise Baggett & her sister, Mary Knox Baggett (children of Knox & Cheryl); and by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Most of her adult life she was active in many volunteer activities. While living in England, she participated in activities associated with the Boy Scouts of America, Mayflower District, arranging field trips, helping the kids with arts and crafts, and various other activities.
After leaving England, she returned to Biloxi and became active with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League Baseball, and the Parent Teacher Organization. She was elected president of the Popp's Ferry PTA after serving in capacities of that organization. She was a past member of the Bay Vista Garden Club.
She was a member of the Mobile Chapter of The United Daughters Of The Confederacy (upon the record of her great-grandfather, Isaac Richard Warren, Co. K 44th Tennessee Volunteers, Infantry Division). Her great-grandmother is buried at the Beauvoir Home in Biloxi.
She was a member of the Order Of The Eastern Star, Chapter No. 338, Biloxi. She was Past Worthy Matron of the O.E.S.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose, serving as treasurer and also as chaplain. She also held the Academy Of Friendship Degree, and she held the College Of Regent Degree; Moose Lodge Chapter 528, D'iberville, Mississippi.
Mother lived the majority of her life in Biloxi. Mother graduated from Gulfport High School in 1950 and was forever a true-blue commodore.
She attended Stamps Baxter Music School in Texas and played the piano, organ and the accordion in church. She learned about the Lord at a very early age under the tutelage of her father F. L. Johnson. She was a Protestant.
She was a member of the Long Beach Historical Society.
Mother was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers and retired after thirty years.
Many thanks to Covenant of Peace Church; to all those brothers and sisters who called and prayed continually, came to visit, and sent cards and letters; to Sherry Chancellor who helped with our mother's care and the love she had for our mother; and thanks to the wonderful neighbors of Popp's Ferry Landing. Thank you to Keesler Medical Center (Dr. Byrd) for her great care and thanks to Deaconess Hospice, especially Mary, Pam, Shannon and Ashley for their continued care of our mother.
Almighty God how blessed we three have been to have had a wonderful mother such as ours. We thank you, Lord for giving us the very best mother in the whole wide world. She was always laughing and smiling and had personality plus. Beautiful until the end of her life, we cannot express our loss of her. May God shine His light on her into eternal rest. To His glory.
Mother, We Will Be Home Soon!
Friends are invited to join the family for a Graveside Service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11th at Southern Memorial Park, 2076 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Out of respect for the current pandemic, everyone is asked to follow social distancing guidelines and masks are optional.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi is serving the family. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com