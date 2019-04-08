George Barrow Cousins



1940-2019



D'Iberville



George Barrow Cousins, III passed away on Saturday evening, April 6, 2019. Barrow was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ahern Cousins, his parents, George Barrow, II and Muriel Mead Cousins and his son-in-law, Greg Nolte, III. He is survived by his two daughters, Talie (Michael) Janus and Nikki Nolte, both from Biloxi, MS and one sister, Patricia (Tom) Graves of Gulfport, MS. Additionally, his wife and he were the guardian parents of two nephews and one niece, Derek Bass, Danny (Julie) Bass, both from D'Iberville, MS and Ashley (Will) Hibberts from Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah, Buddy, Emilee, Stella and Will. Barrow loved spending time with his friends and was an avid outdoorsman. In later years, he cherished the time he spent at his camp in Hazlehurst, MS with family and friends. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home at 675 Howard Avenue in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2019