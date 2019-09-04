|
|
George Byron Booth
1931 ~ 2019
Biloxi
George Byron Booth, age 88, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Merit Health Hospital. He was born January 3, 1931 in Athens, GA to Mr. and Mrs. George Arthur and Alberta Stovall Booth.
Mr. Booth graduated from the University of Georgia in 1952 with a BS in Chemistry. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. Mr. Booth married Margaret Carroll Butte on June 19, 1956. He owned and operated Biloxi Fish Net Company until his retirement in February 2016. Mr. Booth was an active member of the Biloxi Yacht Club and once served as a Rear Commodore.
He was preceded in death by his son, George Arthur Booth; and his grandson, Geoffrey Alan Terrell.
Mr. Booth's survivors include his wife of 53 years, Margaret Carroll Booth; his daughter, Ellen Ann Terrell; his grandchildren, George William Booth, Lindsay Booth Arguelles, Laura Ashleigh Booth, Brian Christopher Terrell and Kristen Margaret Terrell; and one great-grandson, George Duvlainn Booth.
Private services will be held in Athens, GA at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 4, 2019