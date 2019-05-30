George William Green



January 3, 1941--May 25, 2019



Biloxi



George W Green, 78, of Biloxi, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019. George was born in Albany NY on January 3, 1941 to Orville and Anna. He served four years in the United States Navy before beginning a career in the car hauling industry. He worked for Teamsters Local 294 for 31 years, eighteen of which as a shop steward. Upon his retirement, he moved to mississippi where he has resided for the last 19 years. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and gambling. He also was a longtime friend of "The Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis. He left a lasting impression on those he met and his sense of humor and wit will surely be missed. He leaves behind the love of his life, Shirley, as well as his loving children George T Green(Suzi) of Illinois, Cynthia M. Mahar(Mark) of Texas and Jerry Lee Green(Carol) of Texas. Grandchildren Shannah Westfall, Hillary Green and Ryan Green. Great grandchildren, Kassidy, Colin, Caden, Ethan, Riley, and Shalynn who will miss their "old man" dearly. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Dawkins, Dr. Gruich, and all of his golfing buddies at Sunkist, including Jerry Vos, Mitch Jones and Karen Cooley. Published in The Sun Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2019