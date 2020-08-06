1/1
George Hellar
1941 - 2020
George M. Hellar

1941 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Mr. George M. Hellar, age 79, of Ocean Springs, MS peacefully passed away at home on August 3, 2020

He was an active member of St. Pierre Episcopal Church, Gautier MS. George worked for Saad's Medical for 30 years, proudly serving his customers. He loved spending time with family and friends and watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet Allen Hellar and his parents, George and Theresa Hellar.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy (Jack) Stout, son, Anthony Hellar, daughter, Pam Hellar, grandchildren, B.J. Stout, Amanda (Adam) Brannan, Anthony Hellar, Greg Hellar, Stephanie McKenzie, Blaine Hellar, Ty Hellar, Zackery Hellar, Christopher Hellar, Dawson Hellar, great- grandchildren, Joe Stewart, Harrison Brannan, Jaxon Stout, Rutledge Brannan, AJ Brannan, Jocelyn Hellar, Elijah Hellar, Lakyi Hellar, Antoneyo Hellar, Milo Hellar, Skylar Hellar, Ethan Hellar, Elijah Green and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 5pm - 7:00 pm at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe. A celebration memorial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be given to St. Pierre Episcopal Church or Saad's Hospice in his name.

A special thank you to his work family and those who provided love, care and support during this time, Gloria Kostmayer, Sarah Rumery, Betty Johnson, Jeff Davis, Nick Bosarge and Diana Paffe and to his lifetime friends (family), Claude and Dorothy Dunning, Cari-Ann Dunning, Leland and Alex Dunning ( Wyatt), Joyce Moore and Joe Baricev.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 6, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
