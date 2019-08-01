|
|
George Henry Tyler Sr.
1953-2019
Wiggins
Mr. George Henry Tyler Sr., 66, of Wiggins passed away at his residence on July 29, 2019. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a warehouse manager for FEB. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Gordon and Mildred Louise Tyler and two brothers, Robert Tyler and Stephen Tyler.
He is survived by his wife, Julia-Mary of Wiggins; four children, Dawn Mallory of Brandon, George Tyler Jr. of Anniston, AL (Michelle), Faith Hodges of Wiley, TX (Doug) and Joy Tyler (Danny) of Wiggins; five grandchildren; six siblings, John Tyler of Edmonton, KY, Roger Tyler of Glasgow, KY, Sue Green of Katy, TX, Jay Tyler of Seymoure, CT, Mickey Munrow of Edmonton, KY and Tom Tyler of Glasgow, KY and host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 T Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial in Wiggins City Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 1, 2019