George Linton Hoffer III
Biloxi
George Linton Hoffer, III, age 84, passed peacefully on Sunday August 11, 2019 at his home in Biloxi, Mississippi, surrounded by his loving wife of 64 years, Gerry Hoffer. Preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, daughter Teresa Hoffer and grandson Bruce "Boodoo" O'Krepki. Survived by his son George L. Hoffer IV (Catherine) and daughter Geri Lynn O'Krepki (Bruce); five grandchildren Alex and Lucy Hoffer, Max (Amanda), Gus (Beth) and Molly O'Krepki; and one great-grandson Bruce Thomas O'Krepki.
George had a passion for dirt bikes, running marathons, his dogs, dealing and teaching casino games. He loved traveling with the love of his life, Gerry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Friday, August 16, 2019, starting at 9:30 AM, followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Funeral Home.
The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2019