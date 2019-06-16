George Michael Knight



MSGT USAF, Ret.



Gautier



George Michael Knight, MSGT, USAF (Ret), passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 12 June 2019. He was born 4 February, 1944, in McComb, MS, to the late Howard Ramsay Knight and Dorothy Stewart Knight. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mack and Elmo Knight.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane Priscilla Josey Knight, and children Remona Hicks, Sharon (John) Woodward, John Knight, and James (JoAnn) Knight; grandchildren, Vanessa Hall, James (Daniele) Knight, Lauren Hicks, Hannah Knight, Lacey Woodward, Jennifer (Josh) Griffin, Jeff (Michael) Sechrest, Jaime Williams; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



MSGT Knight served in the USAF for 20 years, being stationed in Texas, Oklahoma, Vietnam, Germany, Italy, Montana, Thailand, Hawaii, the Philippines and Georgia. After retiring he worked as an investigator at NASA, and as the Chief of Security at International Paper Moss Point for 20 plus years.



He was a member of the Pascagoula Masonic Lodge #419, Scottish Rite and Joppa Shrine Temple. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



Visitation will be on 18 June 2019 from 11:30 to 12:30 at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, with services following. Brother Scott Sullivan, pastor of Cambridge Baptist Church will officiate. Internment will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the service.



Pallbearers will be Duncan Noble, Ray Ely, Raymond Montgomery, Reuben Byrd, Skip Beard and Farris Shirley



