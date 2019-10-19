The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
George "Rocky" Meaut


1953 - 2019
George "Rocky" Meaut Obituary
George "Rocky" Meaut, Jr.

1953-2019

Biloxi

George "Rocky" Meaut, Jr. age 66, of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Rocky was born on September 10, 1953. He loved fishing, his dog Max, but most of all he loved his family. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and father.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Meaut, Sr. and Cleo Richard Meaut.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Janet Marie Meaut; sons, Timothy Smith (Ann) and Larry Smith (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Brendan Ferrer (Emily), Michael Smith (Ashley), Kaylen Smith (Tony), Blayton Smith, Justin Terrell and Kayleigh Magee; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Smith, Paisley Terrell, Brayden Terrell and looking forward to Oakleigh Danielle Barnett; one brother, Kenny Meaut; and two sisters, Lynn O'Keefe (Jeff) and Vicki Myers (Dan); four nephews; one niece; one great niece; and two great nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
