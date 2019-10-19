|
George "Rocky" Meaut, Jr.
1953-2019
Biloxi
George "Rocky" Meaut, Jr. age 66, of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Rocky was born on September 10, 1953. He loved fishing, his dog Max, but most of all he loved his family. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and father.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Meaut, Sr. and Cleo Richard Meaut.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Janet Marie Meaut; sons, Timothy Smith (Ann) and Larry Smith (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Brendan Ferrer (Emily), Michael Smith (Ashley), Kaylen Smith (Tony), Blayton Smith, Justin Terrell and Kayleigh Magee; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Smith, Paisley Terrell, Brayden Terrell and looking forward to Oakleigh Danielle Barnett; one brother, Kenny Meaut; and two sisters, Lynn O'Keefe (Jeff) and Vicki Myers (Dan); four nephews; one niece; one great niece; and two great nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019