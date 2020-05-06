George Marshall Sullivan, Jr.
Dec. 3, 1951 ~ May 3, 2020
Perkinston, MS
George Marshall "Slim" Sullivan, Jr., 68 of Saucier, MS, passed away May 3, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. He was born in Mobile, AL to George Sr. and Margie (Dunagan) Sullivan on December 3, 1951. "Slim", as he was lovingly called, was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his beloved wife and friend, Thorne (Blackwell) Sullivan; daughters, Miranda Skye Sullivan and Lydia Esprit Sullivan; sister, Martha (Ike) Pugh; nieces, Kimberly (Trent) Meyers and Amanda (Edward) Johnson; as well as extended family and friends. Slim was a proud volunteer for the Saucier Fire Department, was co-owner of West End Superette and Floral, and retired from Wal-Mart after several years of service. He had an unselfish soul and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a devoted and caring husband and father. Slim will be missed beyond measure and loved beyond words. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Sullivan family and asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visit www.trinityfunerals.net to share memories and sign the online guest registry.
Dec. 3, 1951 ~ May 3, 2020
Perkinston, MS
George Marshall "Slim" Sullivan, Jr., 68 of Saucier, MS, passed away May 3, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. He was born in Mobile, AL to George Sr. and Margie (Dunagan) Sullivan on December 3, 1951. "Slim", as he was lovingly called, was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his beloved wife and friend, Thorne (Blackwell) Sullivan; daughters, Miranda Skye Sullivan and Lydia Esprit Sullivan; sister, Martha (Ike) Pugh; nieces, Kimberly (Trent) Meyers and Amanda (Edward) Johnson; as well as extended family and friends. Slim was a proud volunteer for the Saucier Fire Department, was co-owner of West End Superette and Floral, and retired from Wal-Mart after several years of service. He had an unselfish soul and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a devoted and caring husband and father. Slim will be missed beyond measure and loved beyond words. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Sullivan family and asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visit www.trinityfunerals.net to share memories and sign the online guest registry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.