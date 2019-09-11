|
George Washington King III
1948-2019
Hurley
George Washington King III passed away at his home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
George was born on February 5, 1948 to George and Juanita King. He worked with Stedman Contracting and Horizon Shipbuilding before retiring. He was a hard worker and worked all his life to care for his family. He was a devoted son, father and husband. He loved animals and came to the rescue of many, at one time owning 34. George was a kindhearted soul who believed in taking care of business. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. He will certainly be missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Backstrom.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Morgan King of Moss Point, MS; children, Angela Kaul of Melborne, FL, George W King IV of Land of Lakes, FL and Kelli R. King of Pascagoula, MS; sister, Theopal Hahn of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Alex Sisson, Connor King, Georgianna King and Jenna Louviere.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS from 10am-12pm. Private burial. Condolences may be expressed at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019