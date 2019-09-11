Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Washington King III


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Washington King III Obituary
George Washington King III

1948-2019

Hurley

George Washington King III passed away at his home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

George was born on February 5, 1948 to George and Juanita King. He worked with Stedman Contracting and Horizon Shipbuilding before retiring. He was a hard worker and worked all his life to care for his family. He was a devoted son, father and husband. He loved animals and came to the rescue of many, at one time owning 34. George was a kindhearted soul who believed in taking care of business. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. He will certainly be missed.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Backstrom.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Morgan King of Moss Point, MS; children, Angela Kaul of Melborne, FL, George W King IV of Land of Lakes, FL and Kelli R. King of Pascagoula, MS; sister, Theopal Hahn of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Alex Sisson, Connor King, Georgianna King and Jenna Louviere.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS from 10am-12pm. Private burial. Condolences may be expressed at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now