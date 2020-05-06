George White
1947 - 2020
George Knox White

1947-2020

Gulfport

George Knox White, age 73, died at his home in Gulfport on May 3, 2020. He was surrounded by family after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Gulfport on April 3, 1947, to his parents, Neil White, Sr. and Martha Johnson White. On December 21, 1969 George married the love of his life, Sue Flanagan.

George had many talents and abilities, but was best known for his great sense of humor and his invariable kindness to everyone. George graduated from Gulfport High School, where he was elected Class Favorite and Most Versatile. During his high school years, George was the singer in a popular band in Gulfport, known as "The Weejuns". He performed in Jim Weatherly's band when he was a student at Ole Miss, and he continued a musical career, performing at many night club venues in Gulfport and Biloxi.

After serviing in the U.S. Navy, George attended law school and obtained a Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College, but did not practice law, choosing instead to pursue a career in golf. He was an accomplished golfer from an early age, on occasion besting Tom Watson, a boyhood friend during their playing days during the summer at the Walloon Lake Country Club in northern Michigan. George was medalist in the Mississippi Big 8 tourney, representing Gulfport High School. He was a PGA teaching pro at several courses, including Edgewater and Pine Burr. He was also golf course superintendent at Great Southern and Diamondhead.

George was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. But, grandfather, was his greatest achievement. His two grandchildren loved him dearly. He put his family first in everything.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Johnny White; his sister, Hazel White Depierne; and his infant brother, Walter White.

George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue; his daughter Amanda White Knesal (Barry); his grandchildren, Knox and Renn; his brother, Neil White, Jr. (Jill); his sisters, Margie White Lindsey (Bill), and Martha White Barker; his sister-in-laws, Jane Flanagan McGill and Nita Flanagan; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date, when the current health crisis recedes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Nourishing Place, PO Box 7785, Gulfport, MS 39506, or the charity of your choice.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.



Published in The Sun Herald from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Uncle George will forever hold a special place in my heart. His gentleness and love will live on with memories of laughter. I was blessed beyond measure to know such a caring soul. Aunt Sue and Amanda, may the Lord wrap you in His arms and comfort you always.
Deanna (Dee Dee) Broome
Family
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
