Georgia Dee Eberlin-Rogers


1935 - 2019
Georgia Dee Eberlin-Rogers Obituary
Georgia Dee Eberlin-Rogers

Feb. 11, 1935 - Nov. 10, 2019

Alton

Georgia Dee Eberlin-Rogers, age 84, of Alton, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

She was born February 11, 1935, in Alton, the daughter of William D. and Ada (Kennedy) Tarrant. She married Floyd Edwin Eberlin, and after his passing, she married Charles Rogers Sr. on June 16, 2004 in Alton.

Georgia had worked for the Navy Exchange for many years. She enjoyed crafting and going to casinos.

In addition to her husband, Charles; she is survived by two children and their spouses, Dana and Maria Eberlin of Norfolk, VA, and Sheryl and Tom Vogle of Gulfport, MS; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brittany and Jeff Kumm, Meagan and Steve Jones, and Raffaele Eberlin; four siblings and their spouses, Polly Schoeneweis, Betty Hon, Norma and Albert Epperheimer, William and Carol Tarrant Jr.; and a dear friend, Irene Snyder.

In addition to her first husband, Floyd E. Eberlin; she is preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

www.eliaskallalandschaaf.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
