Gerald Anthony Zulli Sr.


1956 - 2020
Gerald Anthony Zulli Sr. Obituary
Gerald Anthony Zulli, Sr.

1956 ~ 2020

Kiln, MS

Gerald Anthony Zulli, Sr., 63 years old, was called to heaven on April 22, 2020 in Bay St. Louis, MS.

Mr. Zulli was a native of Chalmette, LA. Jerry was a 1975 graduate of Chalmette High School where he obtained the nickname "Zippy" and was recognized for his basketball skills.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Kim Conners Zulli; children, Gerald Anthony Zulli, Jr. (Kristen), Shannon Zulli Lind (William), Zack Anthony Zulli (Danielle); and his adoring grandchildren, Zoe, Dominic, Trysten, Bryce, Noah, Chloe, and Claire. He is also survived by his brothers, John J. Zulli Jr. and Ronnie Zulli; and his sisters, Marie Z. Uli and Carol Z. Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Zulli Sr. and Pearl DeShazo Zulli.

Jerry recently retired from ARC Documents Solutions, Inc. where he had a great career as Vice President of Operations and was a mentor to many. Jerry was the Chief Financial Officer of Pass Oaks, LLC. Jerry's passion was his life at his Jourdan River home, where he frequently entertained friends and family, and his Labradors Molly and Maggie. Jerry loved all sports and he was an avid fan of LSU and the New Orleans Saints. Following his sons, Jerry, Jr. and Zack's careers, Jerry also became a fan of the Colorado Rockies and the University of Alabama baseball teams and also his daughter Shannon's success in the dental industry. Jerry's life will be celebrated at a private service.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
