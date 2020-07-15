Gerald F. Parks
1931 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Gerald F. Parks, age 88, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Pass Christian, MS.
Mr. Parks was a long-time resident of Pass Christian. He worked and retired as a Longshoreman, and was a member with the ILA, Longshoreman Local 3000. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Mr. Parks is survived by his wife of 69 years, Amelia L. Parks; his son, Gerald F. Parks, Jr.; his grandchildren, Justin Parks (Tiffany), Eric Rucker (Leah) and Gary Rucker; and his great-grandchildren, Simon Rucker, Madalyn Parks, Lucy Rucker, Vivian Rucker and Felix Rucker.
Out of respect for the current pandemic, services for Mr. Parks will be private on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in Metairie, LA.
