Gerald F. Parks
1931 - 2020
Gerald F. Parks, age 88, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Pass Christian, MS.

Mr. Parks was a long-time resident of Pass Christian. He worked and retired as a Longshoreman, and was a member with the ILA, Longshoreman Local 3000. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mr. Parks is survived by his wife of 69 years, Amelia L. Parks; his son, Gerald F. Parks, Jr.; his grandchildren, Justin Parks (Tiffany), Eric Rucker (Leah) and Gary Rucker; and his great-grandchildren, Simon Rucker, Madalyn Parks, Lucy Rucker, Vivian Rucker and Felix Rucker.

Out of respect for the current pandemic, services for Mr. Parks will be private on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in Metairie, LA.

The online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Gerald, we sure will miss you and your good humor. You always made me laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with you Amelia. Love you. Im so sorry.
Diane Pecoraro
Family
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
