Gerald Winfield McCarthy



November 26, 1937 - June 24, 2019



Ocean Springs



Gerald "Jerry" McCarthy, 81, passed away peacefully June 24, 2019 at a Bangor hospital.



Jerry was born in Houlton on November 26, 1937, the son of the late Clayton (Jeff) and Annie (Duffield) McCarthy



Jerry worked throughout his life in service to his community, as an English teacher, in the Navy, and for a long and dedicated career at the Department of Human Services. Many co-workers became cherished friends, with whom he continued to enjoy spending time even after retirement. He was a devoted member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, where, as a lay reader, his rich voice reached every pew.



A graduate of Ricker College, Jerry continued to serve its legacy as a Board member of the Ricker College Endowment Fund. An educated and intelligent man, Jerry worked to ensure that the opportunity to go to college was extended to as many people as possible.



Wintering in warmer climates with his daughter gave him the opportunity to explore Texas and Mississippi. But his favorite spot for relaxation was at his camp on Drews Lake, where the family that gathers every summer gave him the opportunity to show his love by cooking wonderful meals, including his famous fiddlehead quiche. He enjoyed cooking for a crowd, including his Elks Club friends, Church community, and other friends and family.



Jerry was predeceased by his sister Lois, and is survived by sister Marilyn and her husband Alvin Martin of Benedicta, and three daughters: Heather of Hermon, Erika and Brian of Fort Myers, Florida, and Heidi and husband Jon of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Heidi and Jon's three children, Annie, Sam, and Emily, brought Jerry much joy as the next generation of children to summer on the South Shore of Drews Lake. Niece Alicia and nephew Scott never failed to bring a smile to Jerry's face. He was immensely proud of his daughters and niece and nephew. Jerry leaves behind many friends who will miss him greatly, including Harriet, with whom he raised his family.



Funeral services will be held 2 PM Monday July 1, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Houlton, with the Rev. Ginny Urbanek officiating. The family invites relatives and friends to an informal celebration of Jerry's life at the Courtyard Café in downtown Houlton at 3 PM. Friends are welcome to attend either or both gatherings.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jerry's name to the Ricker College Endowment Fund, PO Box 1016, Houlton Maine 04730, or the Church of the Good Shepherd, 116 Main St, Houlton Maine 04730. Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home 11 Park St. Houlton, ME 04730. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 28, 2019