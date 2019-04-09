Mr. Gerald W. "Jerry" Rose



1956-2019



Biloxi



62, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, as a result of complications from Heart Surgery. Mr. Rose was born in Biloxi August 16, 1956 and was a lifelong resident. He was a 1974 graduate of Biloxi High School and thereafter completed his Apprenticeship and training for the Electrical Industry in 1978. In the 1980's, he partnered with his late father Wilfred Rose as part of Rose Electrical Service. For 26 years, Mr. Rose has been employed with the City of Biloxi as the Commercial Electrical Inspector. Among his Certifications, were The Southern Building Code Congress International for Residential and Commercial Inspectors as well as an Electrical Plan Examiner. He had extraordinary mechanical knowledge and was technologically savvy. He had a keen eye for details which was evident in his professional career and private life.



Mr. Rose was deeply committed to the Knights of Columbus-Biloxi Council 1244, where he was a Fourth Degree Knight and a past Grand Knight. He currently held the position of Financial Secretary. His footprint in the Knights of Columbus came decades after his Grandfather, the late Charles F. Rose, Sr. was a charter member. He was a devoted caretaker for his parents over many years prior to their deaths, and had a warm heart for his family and close friends. He considered his co-workers as his family and spoke highly of them all.



Mr. Rose was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred (Billy) and Dorothy Rose.



Survivors include his four siblings, Wilfred J. (Joey) Rose, Jr. (Sheley) of Sevierville, TN; Victoria Rose Rosetti (Jake) of Biloxi; Wanda Rose Cockrell (Barry) of Ridgeland; Rebecca Rose Riley (Keith) of Lexington, OH. He was especially fond of his nieces and nephews: Damien Rosetti, Elizabeth Rosetti, Katie Rosetti Held, Caroline Cockrell, Brian Cockrell, Mollie Cockrell Woodhouse, Josie Rose Forde, Will Rose, Rachel Riley, Keegan Riley, Gretchen Riley Neal and many great nieces and nephews.



The Rose Family would like to express appreciation to the Cardiovascular Surgical Team at Ocean Springs Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Knights of Columbus-Biloxi Council 1244, P.O. Box 34, Biloxi, MS 39533.



Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse Street from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Biloxi City Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2019