Gerald S. Parker
January 18,1965 - August 20, 2019
Gautier
Mr. Gerald S. Parker 54,of Gautier, MS passed away on August 20,2019 in Pascagoula, MS. Mr. Parker was born on January 18,1965 in Pascagoula. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing and watching soccer.
He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.
He is preceded in death by his father Gerald D. Parker and his grandparents.
He is survived by his mother Patsy Parker of Moss Point, his brothers Derek Parker of Escatawpa, and Greg (Traci) Parker of Moss Point. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday August 23,2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563.
Mr. Parkers wishes was to be cremated after his visitation and no formal funeral services were to be conducted.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2019