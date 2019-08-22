Home

Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
1965 - 2019
Gerald S. Parker Obituary
Gerald S. Parker

January 18,1965 - August 20, 2019

Gautier

Mr. Gerald S. Parker 54,of Gautier, MS passed away on August 20,2019 in Pascagoula, MS. Mr. Parker was born on January 18,1965 in Pascagoula. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing and watching soccer.

He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

He is preceded in death by his father Gerald D. Parker and his grandparents.

He is survived by his mother Patsy Parker of Moss Point, his brothers Derek Parker of Escatawpa, and Greg (Traci) Parker of Moss Point. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday August 23,2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563.

Mr. Parkers wishes was to be cremated after his visitation and no formal funeral services were to be conducted.

You may sign the online register book and send condolences for Mr. Parker at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com

Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
