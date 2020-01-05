|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Thomas Ritchie
1939 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Gerald "Jerry" Thomas Ritchie, age 80, passed away at his home, in Ocean Springs, MS on December 31, 2019.
Mr. Ritchie was a native of New Orleans. He graduated from Terrebonne High School in Houma, LA in 1957 and from LSU in 1961 with a degree in history. He was the Bookstore Director at University of Pennsylvania, Tulane University, and Georgia Tech until his retirement. He retired to Seagrove Beach in Florida where he and his wife lived until recently relocating to Ocean Springs, MS to be closer to family.
Jerry will be remembered for his dry humor, love of reading and gardening, excellent cooking, and for his daily martini. He was excited to watch both LSU and Saints victories over the weekend before passing away in his sleep. He was dearly loved and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Morris Ritchie, and Mildred Joachim Ritchie.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Gaye Scully Ritchie; his children, Mark and Wendella (Schwartz) Ritchie of Lodi, CA. Nina Ritchie of Philadelphia, PA., Carl and Candy Adkins, and Colleen (Adkins) and Lance Mowrey all of Ocean Springs; his brother, Frank Ritchie and his wife Teri of Metarie, LA; and his grandchildren, Olivia, Isabella and Nicholas Ritchie, Malik and Madeline Mader, Jamie Price, Sarah and Shay Qarqish, and Courtney, Caitlin and Christa Cummings.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Ritchie family. The family is holding a private memorial service, per Mr. Ritchie's wishes. Sign register book, share memories, photos and condolences at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 5, 2020