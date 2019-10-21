|
Gerald Vernon Fountain, Sr.
1927-2019
Biloxi, MS
Gerald Vernon Fountain, Sr., age 92, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born in Biloxi to Winnie Diaz and Walter C. Fountain on June 3, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elwood, Walter and Robert Fountain; sisters, Mary Louise Cochran, Claire Mozara, Bestsy Randazzo and Marjorie Fountain. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janis Fountain; son, Gerald "Jay" Fountain, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Michella Galle Fountain; three grandsons, Jason Fountain of Asheville NC, Ian (Karen) Fountain and Andrew Fountain of Gulfport; 3 greatgrandchildren, Owen Fountain, Olivia Fountain and Allie Andres; and one brother, Ronnie Fountain.
While a member of Sacred Heart Parish he instructed new altar boys and was a member of the Parish Council and the Interparochial School Board. He worked the Parish Bazaar for many years. After Hurricane Katrina he became a member of Fatima Parish. Gerald retired from the Veterans Administration after 35 years of service where he received numerous Outstanding Awards as a valued employee. After retirement he stayed busy with his hobbies of fishing and gardening. His weekly fishing trips to Delacroix with his brother-in-law, Junius Creel, were anxiously looked forward to as well as the occasional weekends to the Chandelier Islands. He enjoyed fishing and shrimping from his pier as a daily routine. He was an avid gardener. Daylilies were his specialty, cross pollinating to make new varieties. He enjoyed sharing his new plants with his nieces and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to any St. Vincent de Paul or to .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends may visit two hours prior. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 21, 2019