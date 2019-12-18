|
|
Gerald Wallace Free
April 22, 1947 - Dec. 9, 2019
Gautier
He was born April 22, 1947 and passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 at 11:04 AM in the exceptional facility 'the home' of We Care Hospice, surrounded by lifelong friends.
Gerald was born in Wiggins MS and is preceded in death by his mother Thelma Larue Stockman (Ruth), father Aldridge Free, step father Albert Stockman, brothers James Free, Al Stockman, Joel Stockman, and sister Elaine Stockman Brooks. He is survived by few biological family members and many chosen family and friends.
He attended cosmetology school in the 60's, moved to the coast, became an instructor and taught at Chris' Beauty Collage in Gulfport. He was an owner of The Lady and Me beauty salon in the 70's and was a beloved hairdresser in Pascagoula for over 50 years. Working alongside or sitting in Geralds chair was a priceless experience. He often said 'hairdressers don't grow old, they just curl up and dye.' He was an active member of the National Hairdressers and Cosmetologist Association (Jackson County Affiliate) for several years and won numerous competitions in hairstyling, fantasy (avant garde) category being one of his favorites.
He evidently chose getting a college degree as his mid life crisis, going back to school in his 40's. In 1993 he earned an Associate of Arts degree from MGCC and three short years later he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from USM, all the while earning a living working full time 'twirling curls' as he referred to hairdressing. He was a dissertation away from receiving his masters degree when the review board didn't see eye to eye on his choice of Their Eyes Were Watching God, so he decided he didn't need that piece of sheep skin. Confrontation was not his style. Although his passion for teaching English was still shared with many students/friends over collaboration of their term papers. The world regrets that he never wrote a book sharing all of his colorful Geraldism's.
Gerald was one of the kindest, caring, clever, creative, witty, talented individuals many of us have had the pleasure of knowing. He was an excellent conversationalist and truly engaged with any and all he encountered.
His love of music goes way back. We found a certificate of promotion from 1962 completing the Gospel Singers of America School of Gospel Music session in Pass Christian. Playing the piano by ear was one of his greatest gifts and he shared it joyfully. It was a delight for 'George' to play with the Avara family at New Prospect camp meeting annually. The Shear Southern Style annual Christmas party, caroling to his accompaniment is fondly unforgettable. It was an added treat when he soloed 'Help Me Make it Through the Night'.
He has played and sang for so many church services, weddings and funerals it's ironic we won't be serenading him. Over 30 years ago the husband of a dear friend and client donated his body to science. Gerald being so moved, made the decision to donate himself to the same great cause. His wishes were not to have a memorial service. I would have loved to witness the diverse, eclectic peoples who would have shown up to honor him ' right here at Christmas'.
We can sing his praises, raise a glass, read a good book, plant something and watch it grow, tell a great tale, or ' have a picnic' in his honor to a life well lived. After all ' it's been a good ride' said our dear friend Gerald Free.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 18, 2019