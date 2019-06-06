Geraldine "Gerry" Hunter



1922 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Geraldine "Gerry" Hunter passed away at home June 4th, 2019 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Gerry was born on April 18,1922 in Gulfport, MS to Irma Nain Bertucci and Robert "Robbie" "Wing" Bertucci. She was raised in Gulfport and attended St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis where she and her father owned the Hamburger King Restaurant on the Bay.



Gerry married the late John "Jiggy" Demoran and together had three children. They owned the West End Lounge and Jiggy's Lounge in Biloxi. Because of her experience in the restaurant business she went on to become the Assistant Manager of the Broadwater Marina Restaurant for 20 years. It was there that she met and married James "Jim" Hunter. She was also employed as a travel agent for Boddie Travel.



She is preceded in death by her infant son, Robert Joseph Demoran; brother, Frank (Elsie) Bertucci; husbands, John "Jiggy" Demoran and Colonel James H. Hunter, USAF; and stepsons, John "J.E." Demoran and Mike Demoran of Bay St. Louis.



Gerry is survived by her three children, Marcella (Bryan) Burch of Destrehan, LA, Don E."Jiggy" Demoran of Ocean Springs, Denise (Joey) Skrmetti of Biloxi; four grandchildren, Angela (Alan) Forge of Wiggins, Lauren (Heath) Cochran of Canton, MS, Lesley Juhas of Lacombe, LA, Chris (Nikki) Skrmetti of Ocean Springs; ten great grandchildren, Jessie, Eva, Elise Juhas, Ellen, Lucas and Alex Cochran, Reagan Forge, Brian, Sydney and Hugh Skrmetti; niece and godchild, "Little Gerry" Bertucci (Charlie) Miller; nieces, Maureen (Joey) Yon, Connie Heitzmann; nephew, Louis Demoran ; special friends, Michelle, Roy, Lynn and Julie, Charles and Fran, Steve and Donna, Jerry; and numerous relatives and friends.



Gerry was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend to many and was affectionately known as "MAW". Her family always came first. They were her life! Birthdays and holidays were always held at her home as she was known as a wonderful hostess and exceptional cook who loved to entertain, especially those she loved most. Our mother loved to travel and organized family vacations to Paul B. Johnson State Park, sailing trips in the Virgin Islands, Christmas in Breckenridge, CO, along with other trips throughout the years. Our mother was the Matriarch of our family. She was strong and independent beyond her years.



We wish to give a special thanks to our mothers loving caregivers, Tracy, Bianca, Gwen and Quana. Also, our thanks to Dr. Reza Motakhaveri, Adeline and staff, and to the entire staff of Kindred Hospice, especially Tonya, Shelby, Debra and Jan. Your love and care of our Mother during this time is deeply appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , (stjude.org) or Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse St., Biloxi, MS 39530.



The visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with a prayer service to follow at 11 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave in West Jackson County. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the services at the funeral home reception center.



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories, condolences, and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from June 6 to June 9, 2019