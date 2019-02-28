Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church
White Cypress, MS
Geraldine Necaise
Geraldine Necaise Obituary
Geraldine Louise Cameron Necaise

1938 ~ 2019

Kiln

Geraldine Louise Cameron Necaise, age 80, of Kiln passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Geraldine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew and loved her.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Joseph Cameron, Sr. and Verina Ladner Cameron; a brother, Stanley Joseph Cameron, Jr.; two sisters, Bernice Ladner and Charlene Cameron; her infant son and infant daughter; and the father of her two daughters, Clifton J. Necaise "Lightning".

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Necaise, Carolyn Cospelich (Leroy); grandson, Travis J. Necaise; sisters, Verna Mae Ladner, Ann Byrd, Barbara Necaise; her brothers, Gerald Cameron, Ernest Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 – 11 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church, White Cypress, MS. Interment will follow at Standard Sandhill Cemetery in Kiln. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
