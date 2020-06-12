Geraldine "Jerrie" Ware
1937-2020
Gulfport
Mrs. Geraldine "Jerrie" Ware, 82, of Gulfport died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mrs. Ware was born in Sprague, WV and had been a resident of Gulfport since 1970. She was known as "The Cake Lady". Mrs. Ware was a member and past president of the Navy Wives Club. She was the Navy Wife of the year in Europe.
Mrs. Ware was a Girl Scout Leader, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital Gulfport and the "NUMBER ONE ELVIS FAN".
She was all things Elvis- never missing an Elvis Cruise, Elvis Concert, and Elvis Week. Mrs. Ware enjoyed "Cruisin the Coast" each year.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Arthur Ware. Survivors include two daughters, Jeri Rae and her husband, Frank Dempsky, and Susan Jane Ware; a sister, Betty Ware; best grandkid ever, Tiffany Rae; beloved niece, Janie Rogers and her husband, Boo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Ware was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and best friend.
The funeral service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St. Joseph Hospice, 1240 Broad Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.