Gerard D. Shuster



1938-2019



Gautier



Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula from 7-9pm.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday July 9, at 10:30 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, GAUTIER, MS. Military honors will conclude at Biloxi National Cemetery



Gerard Delynn Shuster passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 80.



Gerard was born November 16, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to Delynn and Rita Shuster. He retired from the United States Air Force and the Pascagoula School System. He was also Commander of DAV in Gautier, MS, Commander of American Legion Post 1992, Knights of Columbus, The 40&8, St Mary's Mens Club, Nutone Communications and St Mary's Catholic Church.



In addition to his parents, Delynn and Rita Shuster, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Shuster; brother, Dale Shuster; brother-in-law, Sam D'Avella; sister-in-law, Eileen Shuster; son-in-law , Rick Cover; great-grandchild, Savannah Hickman; puppies, Nannieree and Mr. Shorty.



He is survived by his siblings, Patricia D'Avella of MD, Thomas Shuster of MD, Malia Renna of GA; sister-in-law, Marleen Shuster; children, Mary Rebecca Cover of VA, Anna Smith (Craig) of MS, Christina Cline (Doug) of FL, Jere Shuster (Trista Smith) of MS, Michael Shuster (Kari) of Fl, Mary Teresa Sudduth (John) of FL; grandchildren, John Cover, Patricia Shuster, Melissa Hickman (Daniel), Daniel Connor, (Melissa) Aaron Schuemaker, David Wright, Jacob Cline, Lindsay Shuster, Jennifer Wright, Lauren Shuster, Alexis Kelly (Tyler), Alex Shuster (Ty), Kylie Shuster, John Allen, Austin, and Spencer Sudduth ; 20 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. His furry family, Brownie, Miss Shorty, and Tere.



Published in The Sun Herald on July 8, 2019