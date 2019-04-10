Gerrie Ann Simon Weldon



1941 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Gerrie Ann Simon Weldon, a longtime resident of the Biloxi area, died Monday the 8th of April at Merit Health Biloxi.



Born in 1941, Gerrie a lifelong native of Biloxi, received a Bachelor of Science in Library Science from The University of Southern Mississippi. Gerrie was a librarian throughout her career for the Biloxi School District, Gulfport School District, and the Diocese of Biloxi School District.



Gerrie loved to travel, enjoyed dancing any chance she could, and had a personality that lit up any room she entered.



She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Sie and Edna Simon, of Biloxi; and her late husband, Bobby R. Weldon.



Gerrie is survived by her sister, Kay Bankston of Biloxi; her son, Scott G. Weldon and his wife, Sue Lynn Weldon of Biloxi, and their children, Ben Weldon, his wife Katie, David Weldon, his wife Stephanie, their children, Clayton Scott and Clark Charles, all of Ocean Springs, and Anna Beth Weldon of Biloxi; her son, Daniel R. Weldon and his partner, Elizabeth Dotson. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Robert Stallings of Biloxi.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the at .



Visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 10, 2019, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Nativity BVM Cathedral, 870 Howard Avenue Biloxi, MS. Visitation from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. followed by the Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. in Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave, Biloxi, MS. Reception to follow graveside service at the Nativity Sacred Heart Center, 870 Howard Avenue Biloxi, MS.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



