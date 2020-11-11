Gerry Frentz
1936 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Gerry Frentz, age 84, of Biloxi, MS, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alfred Frentz of Biloxi, her parents, Hazel and Charles Cummins of Biloxi, her sisters, Dortha Blakely and Lola Viator, and brothers, Clyde Cummins and Charles Cummins.
She is survived by a brother, George Cummins (Arlene), her four children, Marc Frentz (Jamie) of Vancleave, Karen McAndrews (Mike) of Ft. Myers, Fl, Ann Williams (Greg) of Ocean Springs, and Susan Frentz of Ocean Springs, her 9 grandchildren, Matthew Frentz (Christine), Rachel Frentz, Joseph Frentz, Paul Frentz, Jacob McAndrews (Victoria), Jet Williams, Kim Williams, Chance Williams, Jessica Gandolfo (Chris), seven great-grandchildren and her very special friend, Jimmy Williams.
Gerry was a lifelong resident of Biloxi and a proud housewife and mother. She loved family, friends, laughing, dancing, music and especially the holidays. She tirelessly gave of herself for others and never asked nor desired anything in return.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thanks to Ms Dee Dee Cogan, Ms Gwen Lowery, Ms Dee Dee Ashford, and Ms Tracy Mason-Bush.
In lieu of flowers the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in Gerry's honor to the Catholic Charities USA or non-profit Sue's House Fountainbleau Road, Ocean Springs, Ms 39564.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am Mass of Christian Burial, all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 Lemoyne Blvd, D'Iberville, MS. Burial will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
.