1/1
Gerry Frentz

1936 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Gerry Frentz, age 84, of Biloxi, MS, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alfred Frentz of Biloxi, her parents, Hazel and Charles Cummins of Biloxi, her sisters, Dortha Blakely and Lola Viator, and brothers, Clyde Cummins and Charles Cummins.

She is survived by a brother, George Cummins (Arlene), her four children, Marc Frentz (Jamie) of Vancleave, Karen McAndrews (Mike) of Ft. Myers, Fl, Ann Williams (Greg) of Ocean Springs, and Susan Frentz of Ocean Springs, her 9 grandchildren, Matthew Frentz (Christine), Rachel Frentz, Joseph Frentz, Paul Frentz, Jacob McAndrews (Victoria), Jet Williams, Kim Williams, Chance Williams, Jessica Gandolfo (Chris), seven great-grandchildren and her very special friend, Jimmy Williams.

Gerry was a lifelong resident of Biloxi and a proud housewife and mother. She loved family, friends, laughing, dancing, music and especially the holidays. She tirelessly gave of herself for others and never asked nor desired anything in return.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thanks to Ms Dee Dee Cogan, Ms Gwen Lowery, Ms Dee Dee Ashford, and Ms Tracy Mason-Bush.

In lieu of flowers the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in Gerry's honor to the Catholic Charities USA or non-profit Sue's House Fountainbleau Road, Ocean Springs, Ms 39564.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am Mass of Christian Burial, all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 Lemoyne Blvd, D'Iberville, MS. Burial will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 10, 2020
Susan,Greg,Ann,Jet and Family,Words cannot begin to tell you the Sadness we feel over the Loss of one so Dear to You, We know that your Mother must have been a Wonderful Person to raise such a fine Family! You are all in our Thoughts and Prayers during this very Difficult Time!
Roger and Nancy Stuckey
Friend
November 11, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
