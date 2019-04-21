Gertrude Ransonet Girouard



1925 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Gertrude Ransonet Girouard, 94 of Biloxi, MS passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



Gertrude was a native of Patoutville, LA and a longtime resident of Biloxi. She attended New Iberia High School and was a member of the Fleur-De-Lis Women's Auxiliary. Gertrude was a dedicated member of Saint Michael Catholic Church and a devoted Catholic. At an early age, she worked at the seafood factories and later worked at Gulf Coast Cleaners. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and video poker as well as card games with her friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Sue" Girouard; parents, Lenes Ransonet and Odile Guillotte; siblings, Lester Ransonet, Minos Ransonet, Lelia Sonnier and Deloris Post.



Gertrude is survived by her sons, Lennette Girouard, Larry (Sharon) Girouard, and Lonnie Girouard; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Author Ransonet; brothers-in-law, Floyd (Opal) Girouard and Russell Post Jr.; and her many nieces and nephews.



The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Michael Catholic Church.



They would like to extend a special thanks to her lifelong best friend, Inez Senseney and niece, Elizabeth Post, the Amedisye Team, Sandra, Mary, Courtney, Angela, and Cassidy; and Notre Dame Hospice,



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 177 1st St. Biloxi, MS 39530, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2019