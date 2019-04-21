The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
177 1st St.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
177 1st St.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Girouard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Girouard


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Girouard Obituary
Gertrude Ransonet Girouard

1925 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Gertrude Ransonet Girouard, 94 of Biloxi, MS passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Gertrude was a native of Patoutville, LA and a longtime resident of Biloxi. She attended New Iberia High School and was a member of the Fleur-De-Lis Women's Auxiliary. Gertrude was a dedicated member of Saint Michael Catholic Church and a devoted Catholic. At an early age, she worked at the seafood factories and later worked at Gulf Coast Cleaners. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and video poker as well as card games with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Sue" Girouard; parents, Lenes Ransonet and Odile Guillotte; siblings, Lester Ransonet, Minos Ransonet, Lelia Sonnier and Deloris Post.

Gertrude is survived by her sons, Lennette Girouard, Larry (Sharon) Girouard, and Lonnie Girouard; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Author Ransonet; brothers-in-law, Floyd (Opal) Girouard and Russell Post Jr.; and her many nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Michael Catholic Church.

They would like to extend a special thanks to her lifelong best friend, Inez Senseney and niece, Elizabeth Post, the Amedisye Team, Sandra, Mary, Courtney, Angela, and Cassidy; and Notre Dame Hospice,

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 177 1st St. Biloxi, MS 39530, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now