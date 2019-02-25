Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Ginger Johnson


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ginger Johnson Obituary
Ginger Geri Johnson

1972-2019

Biloxi

Ginger Geri Johnson, age 46, of Biloxi, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Alton Johnson.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Thomas Johnson; her sister, Jennifer Johnson Bell (Robert); her nephew, Zachary Bell; and her aunt, Sara Thomas Simpson.

A celebration of Ginger's life will be at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
