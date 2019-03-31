Giovanna V. Smith



October 26, 1929 ~ March 28, 2019



Gulfport



Giovanna V. Smith, born October 26, 1929 in the Italian colony of Tripoli, Libya, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 89.



She is survived by her children, Sylvia Smith Skrmetta (Jimmy), Ford Smith Jr. (Cristi), Benny Smith (Sheri), Victor Smith (Claire) and Bruce Smith (Jamie); and five generations of grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ford W. Smith; her son, David E. Smith (Marsha); her parents, Silvestro and Camilla Bonifazio; and three brothers, Enrico, Renzo and Guido Bonifazio.



Giovanna's first love was her family and friends. People were drawn to this petite and gregarious woman for her outgoing personality, her generosity, and her love for life.



In 2006, her daughter Sylvia Skrmetta wrote and published Giovanna's memoirs of her life as a Jewish-Italian child during WWII. The book, "Giovanna: Angels in Hell," captures the strong spirit and bravery of a young girl who was among the children sent from the Italian colonies to Italy to escape the fighting in North Africa. She spent seven years in the war ravaged Italy under the protection of Catholic nuns. One of her greatest joys in life was the three years she and her daughter Sylvia spoke to children and adults about the book and her life during the war.



Giovanna became an American citizen in 1960 but never lost her love for her Italy or her native language of which she was extremely proficient. She came to Biloxi with her military husband and children in 1966, and after 22 years in the Air Force, the family made Biloxi their home. For many years, besides private lessons, she taught Italian through classes at Dole Fresh Fruit, Jefferson Davis College, and Keesler AFB. During that time she was an active member of the Italian American Cultural Society.



Through her children and grandchildren, Giovanna was able to realize many of the aspirations she once had for her own life. From their union, Giovanna and Ford gave the world musicians, teachers, athletes, artists, nurses, writers, scientists, a minister, and with many younger grandchildren yet to make their mark.



Visitation for friends will be held on Monday, April 1st, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. She will be buried at the Biloxi National Cemetery alongside of her husband on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 31, 2019