Mrs. Gladys Margaret
Romero Touchet
1935-2020
Biloxi
Mrs. Gladys Margaret Romero Touchet, age 84, of Biloxi, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Mrs. Touchet was born on March 16, 1935 in Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School. She was a member of the Fleur de Lis Society, Golden Age Club and the Elk's Lodge in Biloxi. She worked in retail sales. During her spare time, she loved to travel, dancing and sewing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Columbus and Germaine Romero; husband, Austin James Touchet; and siblings, Yvonne Reaux, Roland Romero and Charles Romero.
Survivors include her children, Delbert York (Sandra), Belinda Lamey (Harry), Kim Touchet (Steve Heflin), Sonya Gehrke (Richard), Tony Touchet, Lisa Harkey and Brian Touchet; grandchildren, Michael York (Melissa), Jason Moran (Amanda), Jacob Miller, Richie Gehrke (Caitlin), Dustin Touchet (Ashley), Brandon Harkey, David Harkey and Amber Johnson (Stuart); great grandchildren, Austin, Remington, Jaedyn, Sidneigh, Bradley, Kaelon, Haeven, Elliet, Maddison, Stuart, Micah, Blakeleigh and Braxton; and siblings, Doris Mitchell (John), Rosie Gray and Nina Jones (Gary).
The family would like to extend a thank you to Mrs. Touchet's many health care providers and a special thank you to her many friends and family for their care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020