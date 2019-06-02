Gladys Rae Walters



May 12, 1926 - May 30, 2019



Hurley, MS



Gladys Rae Walters, 93, of Hurley, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1926 in Laurel, MS. She was a minister's wife for 42 years and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She cherished her family and enjoyed going on family cruises. She spent many summers chaperoning and transporting church youth groups to encampments.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Max N. Walters; her son, Thomas "Tommy" Walters; her brother, William Tyrus Pearson; her father, Major Washington Pearson, Columbus, GA, and mother, Lillie Mae Rushton Fowler, Laurel, MS



She is survived by two children, William "Terry" Walters (Norma) of Osceola, Arkansas, Patti (Gerald Wayne) Jones of Hurley, MS, and one daughter-in-law Patricia "Pat" Walters of Gautier, MS; two grandsons – William Tracy (fiancee' Barbra and two daughters, Katie and Kari) Walters of Osceola, Arkansas and Andrew Wayne Jones of Sacramento, CA; one great grandson Ayden Wayne Jones (mother Rachel Seabrook) of Chunchula, Alabama.



The visitation for Rae will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Interment will be held the same day at Memorial Gardens of Laurel, 2151 MS-184, Laurel, MS 39443, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Sidney Davis officiating.



Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS is in charge of arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Gladys Rae Walters at www.heritagefuneralhome.us Published in The Sun Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary