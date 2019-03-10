Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
274 Beauvoir Rd.
Biloxi, MS
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Glen Estes


Glen Estes Obituary
Glen Estes

1929 ~ 2019

Gulfport

TSgt. Glen W. Estes, USAF Retired, age 89, of Gulfport, MS, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 in Gulfport.

He served 20 years in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict Era and Vietnam War Era. Glen also belonged to the VFW Post 2539 in Gulfport, MS.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents Nancy and Alva Estes, and brother William A. Estes.

He leaves behind his best friend Mary Duncan; adopted daughter Jaqueline U. Estes; stepdaughter Patricia Stout; stepson Ronnie McCain; niece Becky Estes Farthing; nephew William Estes (Jackie); great nieces Shannon Farthing, Bonnie Drowne, Barbara Estes; great nephew Shane Farthing; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Canon Hospice and Lakeview Nursing Center for their care and support.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Biloxi National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join the procession to the cemetery at 10:00 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
