Glen Edward Murphey



1944-2019



Pascagoula



Glen Edward Murphey passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 74.



Glen was born in Memphis, TN on June 3, 1944 to Helen and Victor Murphey, Jr. He served in the National Guard for 6 years. Glen was a graduate of USM with a degree in radio and television. He was co-owner of WGUD Radio and was a member of Eastlawn United Methodist Church, Kiwanis, Lions Club, and an avid MSU supporter. He was the MacGyver of the Murphey family, always prepared and ready to jump in to action. Glen enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and just being outside and experiencing nature. His devotion and love for his family was genuine and solid. Glen leaves a legacy of cherished memories and will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Chadwick Glen Murphey; son-in-law, Jody Johnston; brothers, Barry Murphey and Vic Murphey III, and mother and father -in-law, Bebie and Robert Weir Jr.



Glen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sidney Carol Murphey of Pascagoula; daughters, Carol (Donnie) Ford of Pascagoula and Christina Johnston of Fairhope, AL; daughter-in-law, Sierra Murphey Wade; sisters-in-law, Joan (Johnny ) Stringer, Betty Murphey, and Rosie Murphey; grandchildren, Alisha Ford, Drew Ford, Hayley Johnston, Briley Johnston, Brayden Murphey, Jody-Nicole Johnston, Ashton Murphey, Heather Sullivan, and Jeremy Ford; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:30-12 noon. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at noon. Interment will conclude services at Machpelah Cemetery.