Glen Ray Huffstetter
1950 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Glen Ray Huffstetter, a resident of Vancleave, MS and beloved Husband and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on June 7, 2020 at the age of 69. He entered this world on September 25, 1950 in Biloxi, MS, born to Glen P. and Beverly Huffstetter.
He was an active member of his new found family, First Baptist Church of Vancleave. He loved hunting, fishing, his John Deere Tractor, and had a whit about him that no one could match.
He served the community and city as a member of the Biloxi Fire Department for 26 years. He retired in 1999 as captain where he was known by all his fellow firefighters as Huff. Oh,the stories one could tell of "Huff".
He is survived by his wife Romona of 49 years: daughters, Candyce Tracy (Todd) and Lisa Huffstetter; sisters, Twila Higdon (Lonnie), Deidra Hayman (Julian) and Darlene Stone (Jim); granddaughters, Georgia Huffstetter, Bell Tracy and Addisyn Tracy: and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in his honor.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
We are forever thankful for the care and concern given from Hospice of Light during his final days, especially his nurse Stephanie Hauler.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.