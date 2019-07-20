Glenda Anne Collums



1938-2019



D'iberville



On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Glenda Anne Collums passed away peacefully at the age of 80. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home as she entered the gates of Heaven and into the waiting arms of our heavenly Father.



Glenda was born on September 13, 1938 in Mobile, Alabama to Lloyd and Daisy Roberts and grew up in Moss Point, MS. She lived in Pass Christian for more than 30 years before moving to D'Iberville in 2018. A hard-working woman, she raised 5 children and worked for several decades as a shift supervisor at DuPont. She had an uncanny talent for interior design and helped countless friends decorate their homes to perfection.



A devout Christian her entire life, Glenda was a faithful member of Gulf Coast Church for more than 20 years until she moved to D'Iberville and attended Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs. She spread God's word and love each and every day.



As a true southern gentlewoman, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and cooking delicious meals. Glenda was most at home in the kitchen. Her gumbo earned her the affectionate nickname, "Gumbo Queen". An avid lifelong Saints fan, her friends and family often gathered in her home where she could be found bouncing between hollering at the TV and cooking in the kitchen.



She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Robert LeBlanc; her parents, Lloyd Roberts and Daisy Roberts; and her son-in-law, EJ Workman.



She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Gene Collums; her siblings, Jackie (Buddy) Dyess, Allen (Dolores) Roberts, and Lloyd "Bo" (Rowland) Roberts; her children from her first marriage to Ronald LeBlanc Sr, Dr. Ronald "Dale" LeBlanc Jr. (Hal Williamson), Kelli Workman, Lisa (Ivan) Lomelli, Scott LeBlanc (Brandi Stricker), Mary (David) Sherman, and Michael (Ericka) Collums; 10 grandchildren, Kathleen (Ray) Lockwood, Cassie (Bruce) Archebelle, Robert Lomelli, Lyndsey (Adam) Cupit, Shane (Evee) Workman, Ariel Workman, Lucas Lomelli, Emily Collums, Molly Collums, and Zachary Collums; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 9:00AM until 10:00AM at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach. The funeral service will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the funeral home. A burial will be held at Live Oak Cemetery, 125 Church Ave, Pass Christian following the service. A reception will be held immediately following the burial at Gulf Coast Church, 18381 28th St, Long Beach.



Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemnnfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 20, 2019