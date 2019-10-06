|
|
Glenda Eaton
November 30, 1938 - September 29, 2019
Jackson
Glenda Gay Eaton was a sweet beautiful soul who passed away Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at Compere's Nursing Home in Jackson, MS. at the age of 80. Glenda was born November 30th, 1938 to the late Robert A. and Gladys Haddox Drake in Shawnee, OK. As a very talented musician, she has served the Jackson area and the MS Gulf Coast community for 47 years as a professional pianist and organist for many churches, weddings and funeral services. She was a member of Raymond Road Baptist church where she was very active in the music ministry and she also taught piano to many students. Glenda is a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend that will be greatly missed.
Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Eaton, Sr.; brother, Jimmy A. Drake and her twin sister, Linda Kay Drake.
She is survived by her son Ray Eaton, Jr. (Shelley) from Brandon, MS; daughter, Kaylynn Harrison from Cary, NC; grandchildren, Stewart Eaton, Avery Eaton, Kayli Harrison and Chace Harrison.
Cards can be sent to Kaylynn Harrison, 416 Brook Arbor Drive, Cary NC, 27519.
Our family would like to thank Compere's Nursing Home for the excellent care they gave Glenda and the staff for always being there for our family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the . Sebrell of Ridgeland, MS handling arrangments.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019