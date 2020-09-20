Glendon Fleming Johnson
1927 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Age 92, of Biloxi, passed away on September 17, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born in McHenry to Jordan Willard and Maude Blackwell Johnson. Mr. Johnson's life was dedicated to his faith, family, and community. He earned a B.S. Degree and a M.A. Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, and his post graduate studies were through East TN State University, Longwood College, and Birmingham Southern University. His career in education began in 1950 at Lyman High School as a Science Teacher and spanned 42 years with the majority of his time served as Principal of various schools. He retired as Principal from Jeff Davis Elementary School in Biloxi in 1994. As an educator, he was affiliated with the NAESP, the ASCD, and was a school board member for 7 years in Biloxi.
His actions throughout his life were always measured first by his strong love for the Lord. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Biloxi where served in many roles including, Deacon, Chairman of Deacons, and honorary lifetime Deacon.
Mr. Johnson was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a charter member of the Gulf Coast Rifle and Pistol Club. Other Civic activities included memberships in the Jaycees, the Civitans, and the Grand Lodge of Mississippi where he was a Lifetime Member.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Judson Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Barrett Johnson; daughter, Glenda Perkins (Kevin); grandsons, Judson Perkins (Mary) and Joseph Perkins; great granddaughter, Wren Perkins; brother, Jean Johnson (Jane); and sister, Ona Frances Lynch (Andy).
Private graveside services will be held at Blackwell Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
