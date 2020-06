Glenn Anthony Davis1958 ~ 2020BiloxiGlenn Anthony Davis, 61, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Biloxi.Mr. Davis was born in Biloxi, MS on November 25, 1958 and was a 1978 graduate of Biloxi High School. He worked in the seafood industry, most recently for M&M Seafood. Mr. Davis enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a very loyal New Orleans Saints fan.Mr. Davis' survivors include his parents, Elton and Rose Marie Waltman Bienvenue; and his siblings, Suzanne Bienvenue, Suzette (Troy) Duhe' and Elton (Rachel) Bienvenue, Jr.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM