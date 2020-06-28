Glenn Davis
1958 - 2020
Glenn Anthony Davis

1958 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Glenn Anthony Davis, 61, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Biloxi.

Mr. Davis was born in Biloxi, MS on November 25, 1958 and was a 1978 graduate of Biloxi High School. He worked in the seafood industry, most recently for M&M Seafood. Mr. Davis enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a very loyal New Orleans Saints fan.

Mr. Davis' survivors include his parents, Elton and Rose Marie Waltman Bienvenue; and his siblings, Suzanne Bienvenue, Suzette (Troy) Duhe' and Elton (Rachel) Bienvenue, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
