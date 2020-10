MS1 Glenn D. Holsopple, U S Navy, Ret.1940 ~ 2020GulfportGlenn D. Holsopple, age 80, passed away October 19, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Donald Holsopple; his brother, Dennis Holsopple; and his sister, Donna Holsopple.Glenn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Anne Holsopple; son, Mark Holsopple (Tracie) of Wiggins; brother, Bruce Holsopple (Jaye).He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 until 1977, serving two tours in Vietnam.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport served the family. www.riemannfamily.com