Glenn Holsopple
1940 - 2020
MS1 Glenn D. Holsopple, U S Navy, Ret.

1940 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Glenn D. Holsopple, age 80, passed away October 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Donald Holsopple; his brother, Dennis Holsopple; and his sister, Donna Holsopple.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Anne Holsopple; son, Mark Holsopple (Tracie) of Wiggins; brother, Bruce Holsopple (Jaye).

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 until 1977, serving two tours in Vietnam.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport served the family. www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
