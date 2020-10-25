MS1 Glenn D. Holsopple, U S Navy, Ret.
1940 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Glenn D. Holsopple, age 80, passed away October 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Donald Holsopple; his brother, Dennis Holsopple; and his sister, Donna Holsopple.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Anne Holsopple; son, Mark Holsopple (Tracie) of Wiggins; brother, Bruce Holsopple (Jaye).
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 until 1977, serving two tours in Vietnam.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport served the family. www.riemannfamily.com