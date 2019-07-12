Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Stone


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Stone Obituary
Elaine Stone

1959 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Miss Glenna Elaine Stone, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 09, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mary O'Lene Stone.

She is survived by her father, Glenn A, Stone; two sisters, Bridget O'Malley (James) and Leah Scharf; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her very best friend, Karen Keber.

Elaine was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario Canada and lived over 50 years on the coast. She graduated from Harrison Central High. She was a musician for about 20 years in various clubs. She was a lifelong animal lover and wished everyone would spay / neuter their pets and support the Harrison County Humane Society.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.

There will be no services but an online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now