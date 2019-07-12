Elaine Stone



1959 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Miss Glenna Elaine Stone, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 09, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.



She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mary O'Lene Stone.



She is survived by her father, Glenn A, Stone; two sisters, Bridget O'Malley (James) and Leah Scharf; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her very best friend, Karen Keber.



Elaine was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario Canada and lived over 50 years on the coast. She graduated from Harrison Central High. She was a musician for about 20 years in various clubs. She was a lifelong animal lover and wished everyone would spay / neuter their pets and support the Harrison County Humane Society.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.



There will be no services but an online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 12, 2019