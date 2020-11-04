Gloria Brooks Roughton
1948 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Gloria Brooks Roughton was born in Bogalusa, LA on August 24, 1948 to WJ and Bobbie Brooks. She was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she taught elementary school. Mrs. Roughton passed away in Memphis, TN on October 30, 2020.
Gloria graduated from Gulfport High School in 1966. She received her associate degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 1968. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Indiana and her master's degree from William Carey University.
After 32 dedicated years, Gloria retired from the Harrison County School District in 2002. She enjoyed every moment of her time in the classroom with students and her wonderful colleagues. While teaching, she was a member of the Mississippi Educators Association and the National Association of Educators. Upon her retirement from teaching, she became a member of the Harrison County Retired Teachers Association. Even in her retirement, she continued her passion for education by advocating for students and educators.
Gloria was an active member and former executive chairwomen of the Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee. She taught Sunday school at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS. She was also a member of the Rainbow Girls and the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed collecting lighthouses and cross stitching.
She was preceded in death by her parents WJ & Bobbie Brooks; paternal grandparents, Charles & Maude Brooks; and maternal grandparents, Garvin & Cornelia Tynes.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Albert Roughton of Gulfport, MS; daughters, Michelle Roughton and Melissa Roughton of Memphis, TN; brother, Randy Brooks (Lynn) of Slidell, LA; grandchildren, Harlan Cohen of Memphis, and Christy and Edward Brennan of Gulfport; nieces, Jamie Sciambra (Tory) of Arabi, LA, and Valerie Brooks of Slidell, LA; great-niece, Kaytlin Sciambra; and great-nephews, Anthony, Nathaniel, and Alexander Sciambra all of Arabi, LA. Along with many cousins, friends, and an uncle.
The family would like to express their appreciation for Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care and Baptist Trinity Home Health teams for all of their love, support, and care that they provided to Gloria during her time with them.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for contributions to be made to St. Francis School in honor of Gloria's passion for education. Contributions can be mailed to 2100 N. Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38016. Please be sure to include her name, Gloria Roughton, in the memo section.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 2 p.m., Friday, November 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour prior. Out of respect for the Covid pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens in Long Beach.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com