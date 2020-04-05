|
Gloria Mitchell Dean
Diamondhead, MS
Gloria Mitchell Dean, 71, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
Gloria was born on April 22, 1948 in Macon, Mississippi. At an early age, Gloria was taken to live with her grandparents in Cuba while her parents attended medical school. Spanish was her first language. Gloria stated that living in Cuba as a child was like paradise. Gloria grew up in Ellisville, Mississippi where she graduated from South Jones High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, then a Master's degree in Guidance & Counseling also from USM. It was there she met the love of her life "Boogie,". After marrying, she and Boogie had two children and moved to Bay St. Louis. She taught at Bay High School for 32 years and more than anything enjoyed finding scholarships for her students. After retiring in 2003, she and Boogie enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she enjoyed weekly Bible studies.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Shelby W. Mitchell, Sr. and Dr. Maura J. Mitchell, and her sister Dr. Anna C. Covington.
She is survived by her husband, H.G. "Boogie," Dean, Jr.; son, Harlan "Bert" Dean III (Margie); daughter, Anna Dean Kamins (Michael); brother, Shelby W. Mitchell, Jr. (Jo Ellen); sister, Janet Mitchell Colson; five grandchildren, Savannah, Shelby, Grant, Patrick and Andrew and her many Cuban relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church Youth Group: 162 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
In light of the current health situation, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020