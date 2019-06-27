Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Pass Christian, MS
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Pass Christian, MS
Gloria Marie McAtee

Kiln, MS

Gloria M. McAtee, 83, of Kiln, MS passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Gloria was a devout and faithful Catholic, super fan of the New Orleans Saints, a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Hume, son-in-law, Kevin Hume, Sr.; parents, Van Nicomede Deschamp and & Mavrin Hoda Deschamp; two brothers, Orville Deschamp and Thurman Deschamp and three sisters, Ella Strief, Lucille Mauffray, and Pearline Comfort.

She is survived by her son, Michael McAtee (Leigh) of Dallas, TX; daughter, Kim Faye (Jody) of Kiln, MS; sister, Nelsie Banks (Johnny) of Kiln, MS; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian, MS from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Alfonso Malley Cemetery in Kiln, MS.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 27, 2019
