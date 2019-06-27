Gloria Marie McAtee



Kiln, MS



Gloria M. McAtee, 83, of Kiln, MS passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.



Gloria was a devout and faithful Catholic, super fan of the New Orleans Saints, a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Hume, son-in-law, Kevin Hume, Sr.; parents, Van Nicomede Deschamp and & Mavrin Hoda Deschamp; two brothers, Orville Deschamp and Thurman Deschamp and three sisters, Ella Strief, Lucille Mauffray, and Pearline Comfort.



She is survived by her son, Michael McAtee (Leigh) of Dallas, TX; daughter, Kim Faye (Jody) of Kiln, MS; sister, Nelsie Banks (Johnny) of Kiln, MS; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian, MS from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Alfonso Malley Cemetery in Kiln, MS.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.