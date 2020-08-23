1/1
Gloria McAvoy
1933 - 2020
Gloria R McAvoy

July 16, 1933 - Aug. 21, 2020

Gautier

Gloria R. McAvoy, age 87, of Gautier passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She was born July 16, 1933 in Mobile, Alabama and has been a resident of Gautier since 1977. Gloria enjoyed quilting with special friends and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank Avery "Mac" McAvoy; her parents, Charles A. and Lettie Lane Roberson; seven brothers and sisters.

Gloria is survived by sister, Evelyn Stilloway, Mobile, AL; brother, Robert Ivan Roberson, Diamond, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Family will be having a Private Service at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jackson County Animal Shelter. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
