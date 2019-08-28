Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Gloria Ouille


1928 - 2019
Gloria Ouille Obituary
Gloria Lucille Marchioni Ouille

Dec. 30, 1928 -- Aug. 25, 2019

Biloxi, MS

Gloria Lucille Marchioni Ouille born December 30, 1928 in Biloxi. Died August 25, 2019 in Gulfport. Attended Sacred Heart Academy in Biloxi.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juliet Romeo Marchioni and Fedele Marchioni, sisters Victoria Roberts, Josephine Comstock, Patricia Payne and Frances Marchioni, her brother Fedele Marchioni, Jr., daughter Carolyn Quille Nelson and H.J. Ouille.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Ouille (David-deceased), David Ouille and Christopher Timothy Ouille (Rhonda).

Grandchildren: Sarah Wilson (Todd), Matthew Nelson (Brittany Massey), Lauren Cacas (Luis), Nathan Cothern (Erika), Anthony (Terri) Cothern, Joshua (Amanda) Ouille, Justin Ouille and Michael Ouille. Great grandchildren: Angela Cothern, Evelyn and Jackson Cacas, Audrey, Hannah and Patrick Cothern.

Gloria worked in her father's cleaning business and various other jobs until she married. She loved to travel. Later in life she went back to school and became a unit secretary and worked at Gulf Coast Community Hospital until she retired. She loved to read and to write. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima where she was in the Alter Society and the Legion of Mary.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Thursday, August 29th with visitation from 11am -1pm with a funeral mass at 1pm. Burial will be in Biloxi City Cemetery.

Southern Mississippi Funeral services in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
