|
|
Gloria Rita Hauck Breazeale Welch
Pass Christian
Our dear mom, Gloria Rita Hauck Breazeale Welch, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Gloria was born November 23, 1922 to Charles and Anita Conrad Hauck in New Orleans, LA.
She moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast around 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anita; sister, Margie Lassiter; husbands, EB Breazeale, and William Welch; and two sons, Nicholas and Billy Welch.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Williams (Dusty), and Toni Willson (Will); son, EB Breazeale III; eleven grandchildren, Kelly Tatum, Warren Lassabe, Emily Terrebonne, Paige Duncan, Penny Slatten, Jessica Willson, John Willson, Nikki Painter, Benjamin Willson, Peter Willson; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; niece, Carol Faucheux, and her children.
She was an amazing cook. For a while she and her son, Nick, operated Nick's House of Catfish in Waveland, MS.
Gloria never met a stranger. She spoke to and hugged everyone she met. She loved life. She loved her family, especially her sons. She was a most gracious southern lady, always appreciative and cheerful.
We want to thank all those who worked at the Dixie White House for all of the wonderful love and care they have given our mom the last few years of her life.
Cremation has been entrusted to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Long Beach, MS. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020