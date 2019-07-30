|
Grace Blackmon French
Apr. 3, 1932 - Jul. 28, 2019
Moss Point
Grace Blackmon French, 87, of Moss Point, MS, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. She was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Moss Point. She was born on April 3, 1932, in Laurel, MS, and later moved to Hattiesburg, MS. Grace graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, James Leo French, Sr. in 1952. They moved to Moss Point, MS, to start a new season in their lives. They spent 65 years there, raising two children, Mary Ellen and Jimmy. They took every chance they could to sight-see in the mountains with special friends, Sue and Sonny Dotson. Grace enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul for many years. Singing in the choir at St. Joseph was one of her favorite ways to worship the Lord. She spent her last days "in the country" as she called it, enjoying the presence of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her son, James "Jimmy" L. French, Jr.; her daughter, Mary Ellen Holloman; parents, David and Billie Blackmon.
She is survived by her grandsons, James L. "Lee" French, III (Amy), Jared French (Lauren), Cory Holloman, and Cameron Holloman(Kayla); granddaughter, Alecia Register (William); sisters, Jo Harrington and Liz Blackmon; great-grandchildren, Elias and Emmalyn French, Caydence and Cash French, Ellen-Grace and Anastasia Holloman; and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Raymond) Brewer and Miriam French; and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation for Grace will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula with Patrick Harrington, Raymond Brewer, Lee French, Cameron Holloman, Tommy Dickson, and Doug Burgett serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4114 First St., Moss Point, MS, 39563.
We would like to thank Southern Care Hospice- George County group for the love and care that they bestowed upon our Granny and family.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa,MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 30, 2019