Grady Boykins, Jr.
1943 - 2020
Biloxi
Mr. Grady Boykins, Jr., age 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Grady was a native of VA. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in Alexandria, VA. Grady was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He has been a resident of the gulf coast since 2005. He was a member of Life Church of Gautier and the American Legion.
Grady is survived by his wife of 21 years, Dorretta Boykins; 7 children, Monica, Iris, Rochelle, Sandy, Jasmine, Roderic, and Keith; sisters, Lucille, Jean, and Janice; brothers, Clyde "Peter" and Leroy; and numerous grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Life Church of Gautier. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020